Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Sheriff Brown’s Poor Planning a Big Factor in Isla Vista Riot

By Alan Eft | April 11, 2014 | 9:21 a.m.

Isla Vista planning. The recent street party in Isla Vista once again turned into a riot.

How could this not be predicted by the team lead by Sheriff Bill Brown? This is an event that happens every year, and it just seems to get worse every year.

Why didn’t Sheriff Brown have adequate personnel in place to take care of crowd control and to anticipate the possible turn of events that erupted into "civil unrest," as one newspaper called it? The injuries sustained by our law enforcement officers (and students) may have been completely avoided.

Sandra Brown is running for sheriff, against the current Sheriff Brown, and has stated that she will place a higher priority on Isla Vista than the current Sheriff Brown has seen fit to do. Even the Santa Maria Times didn’t mention anything about his interest in this past street party gone bad.

We need a sheriff that will give attention to all our neighborhoods, and not be so focused on building a jail that results in him ignoring more vital issues in Santa Barbara County.

I didn’t mean for this to be a political comment, but it seems like voting in a new sheriff would be the best way to end the results of these spring parties.

Alan Eft
Orcutt

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 