Letter to the Editor: Spirit of Fiesta Tradition Tinted by Unwelcome Color Change

As a third-generation Santa Barbara resident, I am disappointed in Old Spanish Days. My family and I love Fiesta. We love to watch the beautiful dancers.

The most special dancers of all are the Spirit and Junior Spirit. Since 1958, whenever they performed, they wore their traditional, beautiful, solid white Spanish dresses. Last year, 12 past Spirits of Fiesta danced alongside the Old Spanish Days Rose Parade entry, creating a sea of lovely white, and making Santa Barbara proud of its history and tradition.

Unfortunately, that tradition came to an end last month. A May 15 front-page newspaper story celebrating La Primavera, Fiesta’s first event of the year, pictured the Spirit of Fiesta dancing not in the traditional white dress but in a teal outfit to match this year’s Fiesta theme: Santa Barbara the Coastal Frontier.

Although the theme has little to do with “Fiesta,” it should not dictate a change to a tradition that has been in place since 1958!

Reading further, I was shocked to learn that the wife of the current El Presidente, JC Gordon, made the change.

Today on Facebook, the Spirit was seen dancing in the same teal dress in front of the Goleta City Council promoting the upcoming Fiesta Ranchera event. Hopefully, Goleta City Council member and past El Presidente Roger Aceves will stand on tradition and reign in the new El Presidente and his wife before they permanently damage the lovely tradition of the Spirit and her beautiful white dress!

Rebecca Sanchez

Santa Barbara