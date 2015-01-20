Letter to the Editor: Supervisor Carbajal Reaction to State of the Union Address

I personally think President Barack Obama outlined a bold vision to continue building on a strong rebounding economy by expanding support for the middle class via increasing the minimum wage, encouraging job growth in various sectors, providing tax credits for child care and education, expanding sick leave and by making a community college education available to all Americans at no cost.
He also laid down a strong challenge to this Congress by requesting that they promulgate legislation to address important matters that have long been bipartisan issues, like infrastructure, immigration reform and tax code reform (but without loopholes for corporations).
I was heartened that the president stated his resolve to continue his efforts on immigration reform, climate action and affordable health care for all.
Salud Carbajal
First District supervisor
Santa Barbara County