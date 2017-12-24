Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Thomas Fire Response a Picture of What Our Community Really Is

By Randy Rowse | December 24, 2017 | 1:20 p.m.

The Thomas Fire both traumatized and galvanized Santa Barbara and our larger South Coast community. The coordination and execution of safety strategies, and the deployment of personnel and assets in the face of incredible adversity was impressive from anyone’s standpoint. The courage and commitment of the men and women on the front lines is humbling, to say the very least.

It’s easy to overlook some of the other folks involved in saving and maintaining our community in dramatic times like these. Our cops have to perform the emergency protocols involving keeping our roads clear to permit the fire equipment quick and unimpeded access to the critical areas, while protecting life and property.

Our city personnel have their assignments, as well. We rarely think of water and sewer services other than when we pay our bills, but keeping those flowing while power is fluctuating can be challenging.

Manning those stations during those uncertain circumstances takes planning. I was amazed to see the department heads from Public Works, Parks & Recreation, our Library director and others at the Emergency Operations Center, working around the clock with assigned support functions. Your elected officials were there as well, performing vital functions such as getting our pictures taken with firefighters.

Lastly, was the way in which our community reacted. Our fire and police chiefs both made the comment that our residents performed in an orderly and cooperative manner. The stories of neighborly kindness and charity are boundless. People, realizing how destructive this event was to the local economy, are encouraging each other to go shop and dine locally, support local nonprofit organizations and help to jump-start the recovery. A terrible situation brought out the best in public servants and private citizens alike.

Keep all of the heroes from both here and afar in your thoughts and prayers this holiday season. As for your elected officials, we’re available for pictures at a moment’s notice ...

Wishing you all a safe and prosperous New Year!

Randy Rowse
Santa Barbara City Council

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 