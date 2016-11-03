Letter to the Editor: Time for Voters to Decide Fate of Measure K

I’d like to thank Santa Ynez Valley voters for their thoughtful consideration of Measure K, the bond measure initiative for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

The school board and I have spent two years getting ready for this moment, and we did our best to present our case in a way that is transparent, factual and focused on critical facility needs only.

It’s been our goal to be the best possible stewards of taxpayer dollars, and we would like to believe we have done that, but voters will ultimately decide. It is a big deal.

As someone who grew up in the Valley and is now superintendent of the high school that was so good to me and my family a generation ago, it would be a high honor to be part of the group that was successful in securing the funds necessary to do what is needed for our high school campus.

If Measure K is successful, it will be the current and next generation of both Valley high school students and the community that win. SYHS will continue to deliver the educational excellence that has been its track record for so many years, and the Valley gets a major community center for residents of all ages that is revitalized and ready to hand off to those that will follow us.

Whether Measure K is successful or not, and I certainly hope it is, I am grateful for the opportunity to meet and connect with a larger portion of our community over the past several months as I have been out spreading the word. Just further confirmation that our Valley is a great place to live.

Thanks for listening.

Scott Cory

Superintendent, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District