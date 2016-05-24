Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: U.S. Immigration Policies Opening Door to TB, Diseases, Drugs

By Diana Thorn | May 24, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

Take note, America. The PC and open door policies of the Obama Administration have wrecked havoc on our country. There has  been a massive influx of Middle East refugees, Mexican + Central American illegals, drugs and once eradicated diseases are on the rise in the US. Our safety, health and security are at risk.

The health threat is alarming and flying under the radar. More than 70,000 refugees have been resettled in the US annually for the past decade. And Pres. Obama is ramping up those numbers.

Refugees have brought in TB ( resistant ), measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, and other unknown diseases. In Minnesota, 22% of resettled refugees tested positive for TB, in Memphis, Tennessee, a center for refugees resettlement begun at a local Mosque- had an outbreak of the measles, and the Allen County Health Department in Indiana was overwhelmed by the number of TB cases among newly resettled Burmese refugees.

In 2015, the Center for Disease Control revealed the number of TB cases increased in the US for the first time in 23 years. ( 1.7%-nationally ) Today four states ( NY, Calif., Texas + Florida ) have more than half the nation's active TB cases. Furthermore, according to the Star Tribune, these 4 states have the highest number of foreign born residents.

Adding  to the problem, the treatment for TB whether resistant or not, is very long, costly and runs in the thousands of dollars for each patient. 

As a nation, it is time to re-evaluate our immigration policies and do what is best for America. Our president and politicians should be called out for their disastrous actions and fired if necessary.

Why do we not screen refugees / illegals for diseases and illnesses, especially TB? Why are we not concerned about the cost, suffering, death and expense to Americans? 

Are we our worst enemy? Get informed America.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

