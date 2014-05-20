Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: The VA and Government-Run Health Care

By William Talanian | May 20, 2014 | 1:08 p.m.

When the Korean War broke out in 1950, I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After active duty, I served as a reservist for over seven years. A few years ago, I applied for VA benefits and filled out all the required paperwork.

Contrary to the belief that veterans would not be denied, I soon learned that not all veterans are admitted as claimed by the administration. On Jan. 17, 2003, the VA suspended Group 8 veterans on the basis of high “net worth.” I reapplied a second time and again got the same answer. Translation: Routine patients, unless destitute, need not apply. Read the rules and weep. It appears my net worth as a 19-year-old dedicated Marine doing my duty was not worth very much.

Today I characterize the Affordable Care Act (aka ObamaCare) government-run health-care system as an abomination that needs to be gutted. In effect, the government puts a gun to our head and says we must accept only its plan or face punitive measures. There is no choice.

Under Plan D after an administrative oversight, I was fined 1 percent per month when not in the government plan. This was to be applied to me for life with enforcement by the IRS. I only know of a Mafia-like organization that would employ that tactic. After several appeals and endless phone discussions, I won my argument with no help from the congresswoman.

The present VA issues and Medicare have a parallel. They both have many fine and dedicated medical personnel and very good equipment. The mandated tax burden to support a huge bureaucratic health care system of this scope is simply unmanageable. A no-choice, single-payer, non-competitive, bureaucratic, government-run health-care system for all should be avoided at all costs.

America does have one of the best health-care systems in the world if allowed to work through free choice. A privately based health-care system will enable affordable choices, which a majority of people will go for when faced with making comparisons. Shrink and clean up the government system so it can function and take care of the indigent and less fortunate as a caring nation.

The VA debacle is just one example of what we should fear most when the full ACA plan kicks in through taxation.

William Talanian
Goleta

