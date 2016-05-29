Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Vote Finance Professional Jennifer Christensen Over a Professional Politician

By Dan Eidelson | May 29, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

When deciding who to vote for in the race for Santa Barbara County’s First District supervisor, I want someone qualified and capable with the skills and knowledge for this job. I want someone in it for the long term.

This election, there is a very clear choice.

When I look at Das Williams, I see someone who went to an environmental school and claims to be an environmentalist, yet floods my mailbox with glossy paper fliers. I see someone who is clearly a professional politician, as he is running for state Senate 2020 while also running for Santa Barbara County supervisor. He’s already got his next career move planned.

I see someone who thinks “balanced budgets” means you just ignore mounting liabilities, like pensions and road maintenance, and kick them to the next seat holder to deal with. I see someone who can’t possibly negotiate with our public employee unions because they have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into his campaigns.

When I look at Jennifer Christensen, I see someone who’s very bright, with an MBA and a law degree from USC, who put herself through school and paid off her student loans.

I see someone with 15 years of county law and finance experience, who understands the budget better than any supervisor. She actually prepared the budgets the supervisors review. She knows every financial decision that has been made at the county, and the adverse impacts of the poorer ones. She manages $1 billion in taxpayer monies for the county, schools and special districts.

She is a first-time office-seeker, and has no political ambitions beyond county supervisor. She will be here for the long term. County issues like the jail and Highway 101 span supervisorial terms, so wouldn’t we prefer someone to stay vigilant on those issues, rather than darting back to Sacramento for their next move to higher office?

The choice really couldn’t be clearer. I’ll take the finance professional over the professional politician, please. With her in that seat, we the taxpayers are the real winners.

Dan Eidelson
Montecito

