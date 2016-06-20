Letter to the Editor: When It Comes to Terrorism, Is ‘Lone Wolf’ a Myth?

Is the concept lone-wolf" a myth? Many experts say yes. According to Marine Corps University professor Sebastian Gorka, there is no such term and the phrase is designed to make Americans stupid.

Middle East expert Clare Lopez elaborates even more. "The term that should be used is individual jihadist, because that's an actual doctrine in Islam." Furthermore, just because individuals are terrorists, doesn't mean they are acting alone in a vacuum. The recent Orlando attack happened during the Islam holy month of Ramadan. Prior and during this holiday, Islamic leaders and the spokesman for ISIS called upon all Muslims to attack Americans, especially civilians. The result, a soft, civilian, gay target was picked. Being gay is considered a capital crime, punishable by death in Islamic Law. All these calls are triggers. Lopez goes on to explain, that while some individual jihads are not formally connected to recognized terrorist organizations, there is still a link. A common ideology: allegiance to Islam, Sharia, and Islamic Law. Finally, there is something else that these individual jihadists have in common with ISIS, al Qaeda etc. A religious obligation, that binds all Muslims, at least in theory. Under Islamic law and doctrine, there is something called "enjoin the good, forbid the evil." It comes from the sunnah, which is an account of the life of Mohammed. It means that every single Muslim is individually responsible in a personal way for spreading sharia. They are obliged to do so, and globally.

How does all of this affect America? We have had several attacks carried out by devout Muslims, who learned from childhood what jihad is and what the obligations of Sharia are. Case in point, 9/11, San Bernardino, Fort Hood, US Navy Reserve center in Tennessee, Garland, Texas, Boston Bombers, Orlando and the attack on an army recruiting office in Little Rock, Arkansas. Most of these attacks were carried out by Islamic jihadists, who were raised by radical parents, who attended mosques, whose families knew about their intentions, and who were refugees or immigrants.

I ask you America, how many more people have to die before we face reality? We are at war with a very dangerous enemy; and the president and politicians-especially Democrats don't seem to care. Instead of identifying the real enemy and trying to eradicate it, they blame guns, the NRA, Christians, Trump and patriots. It is insane.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria