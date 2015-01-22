Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Whose Side Is President Obama On?

By Diana Thorn | January 22, 2015 | 8:09 a.m.

Why has President Barack Obama hurriedly increased the release of Gitmo detainees? Recently, he released five detainees who are from Yemen, where a strong, modern al-Qaeda base is located. Isn't this the same location the attackers on Charlie Hebdo came from?

And most recently, the presidential palace in Yemen was attacked by al-Qaeda terrorists.

By the way, whatever happened to the Bowe Bergdahl investigation? Why are we not learning about the details? What is being covered up?

America, isn't it the job of President Obama to protect our country? Why is he releasing and bolstering the number of terrorists in the Middle East, who will kill our soldiers?

What are his motives? Is he naive, trying to appease the Muslim world, or trying to carry out his agenda by closing Gitmo and possibly handing over the entire naval base to the Castro communist regime by some backhanded way? Whose side is our president on?

America better wake up. We are losing the war against radical Islam, and our leadership is not fighting to win.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 