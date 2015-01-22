Letter to the Editor: Whose Side Is President Obama On?

Why has President Barack Obama hurriedly increased the release of Gitmo detainees? Recently, he released five detainees who are from Yemen, where a strong, modern al-Qaeda base is located. Isn't this the same location the attackers on Charlie Hebdo came from?

And most recently, the presidential palace in Yemen was attacked by al-Qaeda terrorists.

By the way, whatever happened to the Bowe Bergdahl investigation? Why are we not learning about the details? What is being covered up?

America, isn't it the job of President Obama to protect our country? Why is he releasing and bolstering the number of terrorists in the Middle East, who will kill our soldiers?

What are his motives? Is he naive, trying to appease the Muslim world, or trying to carry out his agenda by closing Gitmo and possibly handing over the entire naval base to the Castro communist regime by some backhanded way? Whose side is our president on?

America better wake up. We are losing the war against radical Islam, and our leadership is not fighting to win.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria