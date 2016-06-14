Letter to the Editor: Why Are Cyclists Being Allowed to Ride on Sidewalks, Wrong Way on Streets?
By Robert Dibley | June 14, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
Am I to presume the current epidemic of cyclists riding their bikes on sidewalks and the wrong way up one-way streets is now countenanced by City of Santa Barbara authorities?
Not only have I seen bikes ride past police officers with no reaction from the uniformed personnel, but I have now seen our bicycle bobbies riding leisurely themselves the wrong way on one-way Haley Street and on the sidewalk.
This practice is not only dangerous but also stupid.
Robert Dibley
Santa Barbara
