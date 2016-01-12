Letter to the Editor: Shoddy Efforts on Highway 101

Sports

Driving down Highway 101 southbound from Buellton to Santa Barbara, I counted the potholes going up and down the Nojoqui Grade and noticed 10 holes in the right lane.

There were many more in the road as I approached Goleta from Winchester to Patterson.

It seems that the Caltrans workers and managers have bypassed any repairs and have less accountability than ever!

Just to let you know, I drove across the country in 1952 at the beginning of the freeways and again in 1957 when the real bypassing of the cities and towns took effect on the old highway: Route 66.

Then in 1967, I moved all the way to a place called Goleta and saw the beginnings of the current highways and bridges being built.

Today they all seem to be in bad condition and congested all through Los Angeles.

The time has come to consider upgrades or replace with extra new lanes. We need to rethink the roadways in California!



Jerry Mcgovern

Buellton