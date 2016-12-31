Letter to the Editor: 2016 a Change Election

The 2016 election was one of the most astonishing political stories in our nation’s history. A brash, colorful, no holds barred billionaire, who never held office, was elected president of the United States. Whether it was a miracle, God’s intervention or the will of the people, we may never know.

Trump’s path to victory was not easy. He beat the most “brutal, ruthless, well-funded political machine in our generation.” Furthermore, he was up against, Pres. Obama, Hillary Clinton, the White House, Democrats, the Republican establishment, The Wall Street Journal, the NYTimes, the international community, the U.N., and the mainstream media.

Why did Trump win? He had a message of “economic populism,” law and order, strong national defense and putting America first.

In the 2016 election, Americans who were forgotten, ignored and dismissed rose up and said enough is enough. We want our country back. We want our freedoms, jobs, right to bear arms, safe borders, respect for our flag and national anthem, respect for our military and policemen and place on the world stage back.

Going forward, for the first time in 8 years, there is real hope for America. We will have a powerful, pro-American president who will make our country strong, safe, secure and prosperous again. I, for one, feel optimistic and hopeful for the coming 2017 year,

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria