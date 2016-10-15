Letter to the Editor: 2016 Election Choice One of More Corruption or Change

You are voting for all of us.

More corruption or real change.

The choice of National President on November 8 is on the brink of history –we have a choice of continuing with the most corrupt Obama Democratic administration since Bill Clinton by electing Hillary Clinton or, bring about “Real Change” with Donald Trump.

Perhaps, one of the reasons that Obama did not prosecute Hillary Clinton is to get her promise to support his administration’s goals in the future, or maybe, to appoint him to the Supreme Court.

At any rate Hillary’s lack luster performance in the State Department where she was a straw-man meet and greeter for Obama; and as senator, where she did nothing, does not bode well for her would-be performance as a president. A “powder puff presidency”-- all fluff-no substance. Another four years of the Obama policies. We could expect higher taxes and a continued growth in the national debt which doubled during the Obama administration to today’s $19 trillion. The only thing that slowed it down was the election of a Republican Congress in 2012. Obamacare is a dismal failure and our exit from Iraq has been a disaster. Obama, with the help of Democratic Senator Harry Reid, stopped all efforts to make needed improvements to our national problems. Obama opened our borders to thousands of illegal aliens who he sees as future Democratic voters.

Now think about it for a minute, do you want Hillary sitting there in the Oval Office with her hand on the RED PHONE to Russia, or access to the Nuclear Football by her desk, when she is not capable of managing her e-mails’ national security? The prospects are appalling.

The situation is aided and abetted by the voters that are uninformed and only take part in elections every four years; and by the partisan, and biased media, who shield Hillary and the Democrats from the national view.

Now along comes Donald Trump, a high power international business man and billionaire with credentials miles above Hillary’s. Trump has a record of taking action and successes, and who, a vast majority of Americans think can do the job of president. He has a clean slate to make real changes and he will have the support of the Congress when elected. Our country must change the “Obama direction” if we are to have any bright future for our families and children.

What is before us in this crucial historic election is a choice of Hillary’s leftover Obama corrupt presidency, or real change with Donald Trump. What is your choice? You are voting for all of us. More corruption or real change?

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc