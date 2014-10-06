Letter to the Editor: A Black Cat in a Dark Room

A wiser fella than myself once said, “It is hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if it’s not there.” Well that, however, doesn’t stop some folks from screaming: “We got it!”

OK, let’s just turn the lights on for a minute and look at Measure P: It calls for a fracking prohibition, yet there is none happening in Santa Barbara County, and it promotes healthy air, yet according to the APCD reports, air quality is steadily improving with every year. So what’s the point?

I’ve read Measure P several times and have been at various meetings and still could not make any sense of it.

Measure P aims at matters that don’t exist, and as collateral damage, by eventually shutting down existing operations, will have a severe negative impact on our local economy, according to the official study. In so many words, the benefits are uncertain but the damage is very real.

We are all for the environment to be green and water to be clean. What we shouldn’t be for is rash decision-making based on slogans and fuzzy logic. We cannot allow certain people to drag us into this hasty measure. These are folks and politicians seeking short-term gains who have a very vague idea about the petroleum industry.

This is not a game, and a wrong decision will hurt us all badly. Measure P is dangerous, and we should not let it pass.

Oleg Prokopiev

Santa Maria