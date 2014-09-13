Letter to the Editor: ‘Profit Over Safety’ — A Century of Oil/Gas Company Corruption

On Sept. 4, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans found the BP oil conglomerate guilty of “gross negligence,” “recklessness” and “willful misconduct” in its behavior leading to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The finding renders BP liable to as much as $17.6 billion in fines.

Found guilty of “negligence” in the same trial were oil companies TransOcean and Halliburton (which has paid $1 billion to settle claims against it).

All involved, said Judge Barbier, “chose profit over safety.”

Such negligent, reckless, illegal behavior of oil conglomerates is not confined to these companies, is not confined to the technology involved in deep water drilling, is not confined to any one area of the globe and is not confined to any single decade since 1900.

A corruption index published by Transparency International, based on 13 surveys globally, finds that the oil and gas industry and mining are the industries that account for most global corruption. The evaluations were performed by business leaders in each country.

At No. 22 out of 178 countries, with a rating of 7.1, the U.S. was rated below (more corrupt than) virtually every European country, as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It even rated a little below Hong Kong, Chile and Qatar.

Here are a few typical examples:

Earlier this year, the Alberta (Canada) Energy Regulator published findings that Plains Midstream Canada had released close to half a million litres of crude oil into the Red Dear River in 2012 due to a pipeline failure. (That spill occurred while PMC was still cleaning up the results of its massive spill in April of the previous year.) The report found that the company failed to comply with both the AER's and its own regulations regarding pipeline maintenance and inspection.

The Los Angeles Times (Aug. 14, 2014) revealed that since 2010, 33 oil companies in 12 states using at least 351 wells, illegally used diesel — known by the Environmental Protection Agency to contain carcinogens and neurotoxins — in their fracking operations. No permits in these states, required for such use, were ever issued. The Environmental Integrity Project, not industry regulators, brought this to light.

A YouTube video records an oil company in Shafter, Calif., dumping large quantities of toxic fracking wastewater into an unlined pit, in violation of California Water Code and California Water Quality regulations. The whistleblower videographer, not industry regulators, exposed this corruption.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported serious drinking water contamination caused by oil production in Montana: almost 18 square miles of the aquifer that's the only source of drinking water for about 3,000 people of Poplar, whose private drinking water wells and public water supply wells for the city are irremediably fouled by brine, requiring them to build a pipeline to bring in drinking water from the Missouri River.

By EPA estimates, more than 40 million gallons of brine have entered the drinking water aquifer over five decades. In early 2014, the agency ordered Murphy Exploration, Pioneer Natural Resources and Samson Hydrocarbons to pay the city $320,000 to reimburse costs related to water infrastructure and relocating water wells.

November 1902: Ida Tarbell, in McClure's Magazine, begins her famous expose of John Rockefeller's Standard Oil, which had achieved a monopoly by corrupting public officials and eliminating competition with dishonest practices.

“The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

William Smithers

Santa Barbara