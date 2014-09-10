Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Climate Scientist’s Perspective on Measure P

By Catherine Gautier | September 10, 2014 | 9:06 a.m.

My focus for the past decade as a climate scientist has been on the interconnectedness of carbon, water and climate on the planetary scale. Little did I imagine that I would be dealing with these connections at the local level, but the push for high-intensity extraction by the oil industry in our county has pulled me into this community discussion.

Much of climate science is complicated, for our planetary weather systems have many components and defy simple predictions. Over 97 percent of climate scientists are in agreement that human activity is driving much of the climate change that we are now experiencing, and which will grow in severity.

Statistically, we can predict that there will be more heat waves, floods and droughts and a rise in global sea level as the heat in the atmosphere and in the oceans increases, but we cannot say how fast the sea level will rise or how severe these weather events will be with any precision. We know that there will be tipping points triggered by such phenomena as the melting of Greenland and Antarctic glaciers, but again we cannot be precise about the speed and intensity of the occurrence.

Similarly, there is scientific uncertainty surrounding the extraction techniques of steam injection, acidization and fracking covered by Measure P, partially because there have been few measurements made or scientific studies completed. Most of what has been tracked has been by the oil industry and has either not been shared or is not scientifically reliable. There is considerable anecdotal evidence, however, about accidents, as well as serious health issues, community disruption, decrease land values, environmental pollution (land, air and water) and mixed economic benefits.

Thus, the question is: Are we willing to risk huge consequences with so little information available to us?

Measure P is designed to protect the people and environment of Santa Barbara County against some dangers that can be foreseen and considered likely, and also against others that quite possibly could happen but cannot be predicted.

How does this help us in making sense of Measure P? First, we are dealing with complex processes here in Santa Barbara that are interconnected and that interact with each other in unpredictable ways. It is irresponsible to say there won’t be any accidents. We have the history of the Santa Barbara oil platform blowout in 1969, the Alaska Exxon Valdez accident, the BP disaster in the Gulf, to name only a few of the most egregious examples. More recently, in Santa Barbara County, we have the history of Greka Oil Co. with its 400 plus oil spills, leaks, and safety violations. Even the oil industry recognizes that accidents happen. The more wells there are, the more likely accidents will be. And the oil companies increase the likelihood of accidents by using subcontractors that often cut corners for greater profit.

A major concern, and perhaps my biggest one, is the risk of contamination of our aquifers, together with the reality that once contaminated, they cannot easily be remedied, and certainly not within a few years. A mistake with our water resources cannot be erased. Contaminated underground water is irreversible in my lifetime and probably that of my children as well. Remediating water contamination is usually through dilution. But California lacks excess water to dilute anything.

High intensity petroleum extraction techniques not only compete for our scare water resources, (cyclical steam injection uses seven to nine barrels of water to produce one barrel of oil), but the oil industry, by re-injecting this water after it returns to the surface mixed with boron, heavy metals and radioactive nucleides, all highly toxic, risks contaminating our aquifers — the water we use in agriculture and for drinking. This double risk to our water resources makes it imperative that we seek other ways to get our energy. Fortunately we have the option of renewables — energy from the sun and wind. These clean energy sources are cost competitive today and have virtually no health, environmental or depletion downsides. They are the fastest-growing energy sources today, but we need to accelerate their development even more.

How have I come to a yes vote on Measure P? Essentially as a precautionary attitude and also one of looking at the future health of our region and our children.

Catherine Gautier, professor emerita
UCSB Geography Department

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 