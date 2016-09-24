Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Conservative Supports Joan Hartmann

By Ken O'Keefe | September 24, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

I'm supporting Joan Hartmann for Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor because I trust she'll support policy that grows our local economy without damaging the desirable rural character of Santa Barbara. The character I’m concerned with is that which draws all of us to live here and tourists to visit.

Joan has a record of supporting agriculture and responsible development while protecting the interests of Santa Barbara residents when those interests come in conflict with the desires of people who don’t live here.

Her opponent, on the other hand, aligns himself with the Central County Coalition(CCC) as an Executive Board member.  The Coalition was founded by a major Porter financial backer who writes Op Ed pieces and attends County meetings in furtherance of Coalition goals- namely, expansion of wedding, events & party tourism in residential and rural neighborhoods.

Specifically, the CCC and Porter's surrogate have been front and center on pushing for expansion of short term rentals in rural neighborhoods.  They continue their efforts to block  reasonable restrictions that would prevent the most egregious and ridiculous "party house" operators from the negative impacts borne by residential and Ag zone neighbors.

Their influence has also negatively impacted progress toward finalizing needed changes to our winery ordinance.  I'm confident that like me, most of Santa Barbara embraces our expanding viticulture.  Santa Barbara's continuing agricultural emphasis is an important attraction to both visitors and residents.

Unfortunately, "parties for profit" is mixed into the winery ordinance debate by Mr. Porter and his CCC backers.  The winery ordinance update isn't just about updating the rules in support of agriculture or the making of wine. The debate has become about some vintners desire to expand into the entertainment business to include weddings, events, concerts, unrestricted numbers of visitors and traffic on inadequate rural roads and without consideration of impacts on local residents. .

I'm hopeful we all recognize more casino-like ventures, more party busses, more loud music on formally quiet evenings and more strangers invading our once close-knit neighborhoods is not the future that improves Santa Barbara. That’s why this conservative will vote for Joan Hartman.

Ken O'Keefe
Los Olivos

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 