Letter to the Editor: A Grownup’s Wish List for the Holidays

By Ali Talai | December 24, 2016 | 2:15 p.m.

As I get older, I’m finding the gift-giving season has become increasingly difficult. I struggle to determine what would be a meaningful gift for the adults in my life. As for me (go ahead and call me Scrooge), I honestly don’t need another sweater, coffee mug or box of chocolates.

This year I decided to start a new tradition. I’ve told my family and friends that the best gift they can give is helping make dreams come true for children with a life-threatening illness through Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

The local Make-A-Wish organization granted 99 wishes for really sick kiddos this year. Like 9-year-old Rylie, coping with cystic fibrosis, whose wish for an Ever After High doll set was granted with a fairy tale day at Mattel headquarters. And 7-year-old Aubrey, struggling with complex esophageal disorder, who dreamed of surfing in Hawaii. And 6-year-old Paige, whose courage to persevere through her chemotherapy is bolstered by her puppy, Cooper, a wish granted with the help of Santa.

Family and friends can donate gift cards (pretty much any type), frequent flier miles, cash (any amount, though more is better) and gift certificates to attractions, parks and limousines.

More than 60 percent of all Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties wishes involve air travel. Locally, 8 million miles are needed annually to grant wishes.

Donating miles is one easy way to help. Gift cards to department stores can help with a bedroom makeover wish. Gift cards to electronics stores help with computer and electronics wishes. The options are many, and it’s so easy to do.

I shared my wish list with my family and they were so enthusiastic about the idea of helping Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, they added gift cards to their wish lists, too. Now together as a family, we feel like we’re truly celebrating the spirit of the season in a more meaningful way.

Ali Talai, Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties board member
Camarillo

