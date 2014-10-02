Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:11 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Handful of Reasons to Vote No on Measure P

By Mike Kirkwood | October 2, 2014 | 8:54 a.m.

EconAlliance urges you to vote no on Measure P. Here are five specific reasons:

» 1. We need oil.

In a May 9 interview with San Francisco public television station KQED, our governor said, “Californians own 32 million vehicles, and they travel in one year over 330 billion miles. And most of that is fed by petroleum. So if it doesn’t come out of the ground in California, it’s got to come on a boat or it’s got to come on a train … .” Gov. Jerry Brown makes sense.

Transitioning to alternative energies also makes sense; however, solar and wind energies produce electricity, as do most alternatives. Unfortunately, electricity is not the fuel used by most of our planes, trains and automobiles.

» 2. We need to decrease dependence on foreign oil.

California imports about 1.3 million barrels of oil — every day. According to the Energy Information Administration, over 50 percent of the oil we imported in 2013 came from the Middle East, principally Saudi Arabia and Iraq. We also purchased oil from Russia.

We have both abundant oil resources and the know-how to produce them. If we produce more oil here, we can buy less oil overseas where regimes are often unstable and sometimes unsavory.

» 3. We need to lower carbon emissions.

In a letter to the editor published in Santa Barbara on Sept. 16, Katie Davis, a leading Measure P proponent, wrote that a tanker carrying oil from Saudi Arabia would emit 116 tons of CO2 for each 1 million barrels of oil delivered. Ms. Davis also said it would take 26 days to get oil here from there.

As stated earlier, we import approximately 1.3 million barrels daily, which means 151 (116 x 1.3) tons of CO2 per day, according to Ms. Davis. We know there are 365 days in a year, and Ms. Davis said it takes 26 days to get here from there, meaning 26 tankers must be on the water at all times to ensure daily delivery of the oil we use.

Multiply it out: 151 x 365 x 26 = 1,432,990 tons of GHG annually. According to the EPA, the average car in the U.S. emits 5.25 tons of CO2 per year. This means emissions from the tankers alone equal the CO2 output of 272,950 cars. We can reduce those emissions by producing more oil locally.

» 4. We need to protect local jobs.

According to a UCSB Economic Forecast Project Economic Impact Study prepared for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, “[T]he [oil] industry had a total impact on Santa Barbara County’s employment of 1,953 jobs in 2011." Those are existing jobs.

More jobs would be prevented because Measure P would effectively outlaw projects that will create future jobs. No one disputes Measure P would prevent creation of jobs. It may also cause existing jobs to be lost.

According to the UCSB study, these jobs pay better on average than most jobs in our area. More quality jobs that pay well are needed, not fewer.

» 5. We need more local school funding.

Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller Bob Geis has estimated the oil and gas industry will pay in excess of $20 million in property taxes in 2014, almost $13 million of which would go to local public schools.

Anything that causes the assessed value of oil and gas properties to decline will reduce these tax revenues. It is illogical to believe Measure P will do anything except reduce the assessed value of oil and gas properties and therefore reduce the amount of money available for local schools from local property taxes.

EconAlliance urges you to vote no on P.

Mike Kirkwood, board president
EconAllliance

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 