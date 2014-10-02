Letter to the Editor: A Handful of Reasons to Vote No on Measure P

EconAlliance urges you to vote no on Measure P. Here are five specific reasons:

» 1. We need oil.

In a May 9 interview with San Francisco public television station KQED, our governor said, “Californians own 32 million vehicles, and they travel in one year over 330 billion miles. And most of that is fed by petroleum. So if it doesn’t come out of the ground in California, it’s got to come on a boat or it’s got to come on a train … .” Gov. Jerry Brown makes sense.

Transitioning to alternative energies also makes sense; however, solar and wind energies produce electricity, as do most alternatives. Unfortunately, electricity is not the fuel used by most of our planes, trains and automobiles.

» 2. We need to decrease dependence on foreign oil.

California imports about 1.3 million barrels of oil — every day. According to the Energy Information Administration, over 50 percent of the oil we imported in 2013 came from the Middle East, principally Saudi Arabia and Iraq. We also purchased oil from Russia.

We have both abundant oil resources and the know-how to produce them. If we produce more oil here, we can buy less oil overseas where regimes are often unstable and sometimes unsavory.

» 3. We need to lower carbon emissions.

In a letter to the editor published in Santa Barbara on Sept. 16, Katie Davis, a leading Measure P proponent, wrote that a tanker carrying oil from Saudi Arabia would emit 116 tons of CO2 for each 1 million barrels of oil delivered. Ms. Davis also said it would take 26 days to get oil here from there.

As stated earlier, we import approximately 1.3 million barrels daily, which means 151 (116 x 1.3) tons of CO2 per day, according to Ms. Davis. We know there are 365 days in a year, and Ms. Davis said it takes 26 days to get here from there, meaning 26 tankers must be on the water at all times to ensure daily delivery of the oil we use.

Multiply it out: 151 x 365 x 26 = 1,432,990 tons of GHG annually. According to the EPA, the average car in the U.S. emits 5.25 tons of CO2 per year. This means emissions from the tankers alone equal the CO2 output of 272,950 cars. We can reduce those emissions by producing more oil locally.

» 4. We need to protect local jobs.

According to a UCSB Economic Forecast Project Economic Impact Study prepared for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, “[T]he [oil] industry had a total impact on Santa Barbara County’s employment of 1,953 jobs in 2011." Those are existing jobs.

More jobs would be prevented because Measure P would effectively outlaw projects that will create future jobs. No one disputes Measure P would prevent creation of jobs. It may also cause existing jobs to be lost.

According to the UCSB study, these jobs pay better on average than most jobs in our area. More quality jobs that pay well are needed, not fewer.

» 5. We need more local school funding.

Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller Bob Geis has estimated the oil and gas industry will pay in excess of $20 million in property taxes in 2014, almost $13 million of which would go to local public schools.

Anything that causes the assessed value of oil and gas properties to decline will reduce these tax revenues. It is illogical to believe Measure P will do anything except reduce the assessed value of oil and gas properties and therefore reduce the amount of money available for local schools from local property taxes.

EconAlliance urges you to vote no on P.

Mike Kirkwood, board president

EconAllliance