Letter to the Editor: A Letter to Our Leaders

With a heavy heart, that is filled with fear and sadness, I am writing this letter to our leaders. You are destroying a once proud, prosperous nation. Whether you are clueless, drunk with power and greed, or have not thought out the ramifications of your actions, I don't know.

How can America survive with massive debts, increasing taxes, a weakened military, an anti-energy policy, Obamacare (that will bankrupt our country and wreck our health-care system), and a pro-Muslim president who won't face the threat of radical Islam and uses the IRS, the EPA and other branches of the government to silence anyone who disagrees with him and to advance his radical agenda?

On the home front, Americans are suffering, our economy is in tatters, and the rule of law and our moral code is being ignored. And worst of all, race is being used to divide and conquer.

Simply stated, America is in decline and our leaders, with the aid of a dishonest, corrupt media are responsible. Where are the honest, pro-American, caring leaders today? I only see a handful. I pray they show up for the sake of our children and grandchildren.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria