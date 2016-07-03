Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:29 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Plea to Santa Barbara City Council for Good Sense to Protect Public

By Gene Tyburn | July 3, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

I have been a certified arborist for 35 years. Some of you might be aware of the constant pleas I have made to the Santa Barbara City Council to take control of the city arborist program run by Jill Zachary and Tim Downey.

It is my hope you will stop defending these bureaucrats and protect the public from silly and ridiculous over-regulations that defy common sense.

The city trees department has to try to protect and take care of more than 30,000 trees, and is losing that fight. It’s obvious there are hundreds of trees in city that are dying, falling over and diseased, even in the courtyard in town, right under their noses.

Yet the city council has given this overburdened department the mandate to interfere with the trees on private property while hundreds of city trees are dying and splitting apart on Milpas Street. Some of these diseased trees have been on the street for more than a year, passing their fungus spores on to healthy trees.

This obnoxious secret ordinance mandate has given Mr. Downey the right to go on to private property and give citations to the public if they:

» Change the shape of their own tree 

» Prune more than 25 percent of their own tree

Yes, I said secret ordinance! In all these many years, I have never met one person in this town who has known about this very stupid ordinance, until I tell them about it. Or when Mr. Downey jumps on them with a $150 fine.

Of course, when I tell the public that there is such an ordinance, they think I’m lying, disbelieving how such a ridiculous law could exist and how a thoughtful city council could be so invasive and unethical without informing the public.

I have stood in front of the city council many times to try to make the council member see how egregious this ordinance is and how the public feels about this interference by city bureaucrats who are judging the artful way their trees are taken care of by professional tree companies, but all to no avail. They just can’t criticize their fellow city bureaucrats. That’s a rule they won’t break.

 

Gene Tyburn
Santa Barbara

