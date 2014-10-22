Letter to the Editor: A Poem for Election Season

Let me teach you the art of slander, So ethereal you scarcely feel it. Not a motion will reveal it, Till it gently, o so gently, Almost imperceptibly begins to grow. First a murmur, slowly seeping, Then a whisper, slowly creeping, Slyly sneaking, softly sliding, Faintly humming, smoothly gliding. Then it suddenly commences, Coming nearer, reaching people's ears and senses. First a mere insinuation, Just a hinted accusation, Slowly growing to a rumor, Which will shortly start to flow. What began as innuendo Soon is swelling in crescendo; Gossip turning into scandal, Stopping nowhere, hard to handle; Louder, Bolder, brazen sounding, Stomping, beating, thumping, pounding, Shrieking, banging, booming, clanging, Spreading horror through the air. Rising higher, overflowing, Whipped to fury, madly growing, Like a stream of lava pouring, Like a mighty cannon roaring. A tremendous tempest raking, A tornado splitting, shaking, Like the day of judgment breaking, Pandemonium ev'rywhere! And the victim, poor accused one, Has to slink away in shame And wish he never had been born.

Election time is upon us. A small, poetic offering — Don Basilio's Aria from The Barber of Seville — to go along with the season.

