Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:13 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Post-Election Message from Heal the Ocean

By Hillary Hauser | November 10, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

On Wednesday Nov. 9, 2016, U.S. citizens awoke to remember we have a new president, that what seemed like a nightmare is really real. As you read this, many people are upset, crying, writing all over Facebook and other social media that a great disaster has befallen our country.

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama has gracefully congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton has politely conceded. Foreign leaders have sent congratulations and willingness to work together with the United States. The U.S. stock market that was supposed to crash, has not crashed, but is instead up almost 2 percent.

There is a lot to contemplate about damage done by bad news practices and rumor-mongering that goes on in social media, but that is not important now. In the middle of disappointment, it is hard to find grace, and easy to point fingers.

At Heal the Ocean we say, let's not do that. We have picked ourselves up off the floor to reflect that great people rise above discord and mayhem to forge new paths, new resolve and new leadership. Gandhi didn't do his magnificent work during peaceful times, nor did Abraham Lincoln, FDR, Martin Luther King, or any great world leader facing unpleasant problems.

This is not the time to give up hope. Right now — today — is the starting point for new ideas, new political movements, and to work with the American political process. Each one of us can resolve to do our best to make the world a better place in our immediate neighborhoods.

Help others. Continue your good works. And above all, pay attention to your political leaders in your own towns and counties. Reach high to involve yourselves locally. It is good work that sends reverberations up the political ladder. By working at what you believe in at the local, county and regional level, your local political representatives will see what is important to their constituents, and fight for your issues.

The next presidential election is four years off, but in truth, it starts today. Reject apathy. Register to vote now and be prepared to be involved in the workings of our great country!

At Heal the Ocean, we are doubly resolved to do work harder in our corner of activity — to achieve our mission of clean water, a clean ocean. We are resolved to show kindness, be understanding of others’ beliefs, start meaningful discourse. This country thrives on the sharing of ideas, and compassion is needed between citizens, no matter their walks of life.

Finally, let us take time for ourselves. Leave the cell phones at home and get out into Nature. Enjoy the trees, the mountains, the lakes and rivers. Enjoy the ocean! How nice it was this morning to hear one of our staff members arrive at the office with wet hair and a big smile on her face, with the most important news of all: Surf's Up!

With gratitude from all of us at Heal the Ocean,

Hillary Hauser
Heal the Ocean executive director

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 