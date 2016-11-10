Letter to the Editor: A Post-Election Message from Heal the Ocean

On Wednesday Nov. 9, 2016, U.S. citizens awoke to remember we have a new president, that what seemed like a nightmare is really real. As you read this, many people are upset, crying, writing all over Facebook and other social media that a great disaster has befallen our country.

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama has gracefully congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton has politely conceded. Foreign leaders have sent congratulations and willingness to work together with the United States. The U.S. stock market that was supposed to crash, has not crashed, but is instead up almost 2 percent.

There is a lot to contemplate about damage done by bad news practices and rumor-mongering that goes on in social media, but that is not important now. In the middle of disappointment, it is hard to find grace, and easy to point fingers.

At Heal the Ocean we say, let's not do that. We have picked ourselves up off the floor to reflect that great people rise above discord and mayhem to forge new paths, new resolve and new leadership. Gandhi didn't do his magnificent work during peaceful times, nor did Abraham Lincoln, FDR, Martin Luther King, or any great world leader facing unpleasant problems.

This is not the time to give up hope. Right now — today — is the starting point for new ideas, new political movements, and to work with the American political process. Each one of us can resolve to do our best to make the world a better place in our immediate neighborhoods.

Help others. Continue your good works. And above all, pay attention to your political leaders in your own towns and counties. Reach high to involve yourselves locally. It is good work that sends reverberations up the political ladder. By working at what you believe in at the local, county and regional level, your local political representatives will see what is important to their constituents, and fight for your issues.

The next presidential election is four years off, but in truth, it starts today. Reject apathy. Register to vote now and be prepared to be involved in the workings of our great country!

At Heal the Ocean, we are doubly resolved to do work harder in our corner of activity — to achieve our mission of clean water, a clean ocean. We are resolved to show kindness, be understanding of others’ beliefs, start meaningful discourse. This country thrives on the sharing of ideas, and compassion is needed between citizens, no matter their walks of life.

Finally, let us take time for ourselves. Leave the cell phones at home and get out into Nature. Enjoy the trees, the mountains, the lakes and rivers. Enjoy the ocean! How nice it was this morning to hear one of our staff members arrive at the office with wet hair and a big smile on her face, with the most important news of all: Surf's Up!

With gratitude from all of us at Heal the Ocean,

Hillary Hauser

Heal the Ocean executive director