Letter to the Editor: A Proven Resource for Prison Reform

We don't need to pay the tab for high-level county officers to jet to Scandanavia to study recent advances in incarceration.

We have an acknowledged expert, Jeffrey A. Beard, Ph.D., secretary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, whom we can and ought to invite to consult with our county officials regarding good, up-to-date practices guaranteed to radically reduce jail numbers.

Across America we have many jurisdictions experiencing remarkable results with reform. Dr. Beard has been instrumental in some. He's been around the country, not just around Santa Barbara. Let's get his expertise for our plight.

Joe Cain

Santa Barbara