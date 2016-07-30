Letter to the Editor: A Tale of Two Political Conventions

A recap of both political conventions, can be summarized by by these two terms. One party dealt with reality ( Republican), the other fantasy. ( Democratic)

Donald Trump diagnosed the true picture of what is happening in America today. Islamic terrorism is hovering over our heads, crime is on the rise, drug addition is at record levels, poverty is up, unemployment has risen, our economy is faltering, wages are suppressed, the middle class is shrinking and our border and illegal immigration are out of control. All the result, of bad policies of the current administration.

What about the Democratic convention? From the very beginning, the convention was corrupt, chaotic, and dishonest. In a desperate attempt to become the first woman Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton schemed, lied, ( e-mails) and rigged the election.

During the convention, the left's radical agenda was cloaked in fake patriotism and celebrity endorsements.

On the first day, no USA flags were displayed, but a Palestinian flag was. Both a USA and an Israeli flag were burned. And although they finally voiced their support for cops, their actions in the real world reveal the opposite. Actions speak louder than words, as they support the radical black nationalist group Black Lives Matter, that was founded by George Soros.

Pres. Obama claimed during the convention that America is safer and the economy is doing fine. This is pure fantasy. Our country is in debt, people are losing jobs, companies are moving overseas, taxes and regulations are sky high. Hillary wants to continue his radical economic policies, while pretending to care about the average person. Simply put, the Democratic Party has moved to the far left, with its demand for social justice, collectivism, and government control. And they want to disarm us. Is this not communism? And our country is not safer. Jihadists are attacking us, illegals are killing Americans and drugs are flooding into our cities from Mexico.

These two conventions put a spotlight on the future of our nation.

It is your choice, America. Do you want liberty or tyranny, a democratic republic or a socialist / communist country, a strong economy or a 3rd world economy, and do you want a president who is a populist-nationalist or one who is a Saul Alinsky taught socialist?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria