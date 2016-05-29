Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Time to Honor Our Fallen

By Diana Thorn | May 29, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

Is Barack Obama an anti-American, anti-military president?  Will his legacy be apologizing and bowing to foreign leaders? ( Bowing is against diplomatic protocol ) Why is he so intent on demeaning America?

Once again, our president revealed who he is. In a speech at Hiroshima, he told the world that the American decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan in 1945 arose from humanity's worst instincts, including " nationalist fervor or religious zeal." It was not an accident his speech occurred on the eve of the memorial weekend.

What Obama left out was stunning and a slap in the face to our military, Pres. Truman and our nation. Obama never mentioned Imperial Japan started the war and bombed Pearl Harbor. He never mentioned the ruthless Japanese Army tortured and killed millions of civilians  throughout Asia and the Pacific. He never mentioned Japan and the Nazis were intent on developing atomic weapons and despite fighting for 4 years, had no intention of surrendering. He never mentioned the sacrifices of our brave soldiers.

And, what about the moral case for ending the war? Pres.Truman declared " that bomb caused Japan to surrender, the war to end, and laid the basis for international peace." On top of that, 1000s of lives would be saved.

On May 30, we will celebrate Memorial Day. It is a day we can all honor, remember and show respect for our fallen soldiers and our military. Especially the Greatest Generation. Millions of Americans have fought to save our country, protect our freedoms and promote world peace. All gave some, some gave all.

God Bless them.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

