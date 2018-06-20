Letter to the Editor: A Worthy Candidate for City Council?

I see yard signs supporting David Landecker for City Council popping up.
Some voters must not remember that Mr. Landecker was a city councilman before and that he resigned from the City Council in disgrace when he was caught changing the price tag of an item at the home improvement center.
How can a former city councilman who would steal from a local business possibly consider running again? I think if I were him, long ago I would have moved out of town. I would certainly not consider myself worthy of being on the City Council.
Michael Sanchez
Santa Barbara