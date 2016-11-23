Letter to the Editor: Abandon Thanksgiving, Not Gratitude

There is no place on earth where gratitude should be more of a daily ritual than in the United States. So let’s see what we are doing to ourselves on these 4-5 days in November when the country abandons any sense of logic and embarks on a bacchanal of traveling and shopping.

We’ve tinkered with most holidays, scheduling them on Mondays. Others, set in stone…July 4th, Christmas, Easter with its forgettable moon formula, and of course, Thanksgiving go off as planned.

The Monday revisions, have not only enabled us stretch an extra day into our weekends, but has created major retail opportunities. Have you ever wondered if any retail products are ever sold at RETAIL?

It would take a broad based government funded study to figure out what the definitions are of “once a year, year-end, or spring clearance. This hysteria reaches its peak, at least historically, on Black Friday. Just the name, ordinarily associated with retailer’s balance sheets, better describes the irrational grimness of the day.

Lately, of course, retailers have been trying to manipulate their sales as a prelude to the main event. Do you line up before or after dinner, pitch a tent, or just grab a turkey foot long at Subways? Opening stores on Thanksgiving Day itself…pathetic!

Let’s not let the airline industry off the hook! In this compressed time frame, fares are elevated and flights are cancelled at the drop of a flake. If you don’t fly and driving gets you there on time, hope for good weather. Thankfully, gas prices are probably the only real bargain this year.

It’s a mess, and there’s no movement to change it. The public are not only gluttons for those great Turkey dinners, but, also... for punishment.

Robert N. Lettieri

Santa Barbara