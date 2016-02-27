Letter to the Editor: Abolish Daylight-Saving Time

Most Americans don’t see the benefit of Daylight Saving Time: only 37% believe it to be worth the hassle in a 2013 Rasmussen poll (down from 45% in 2012). Are you one of them?

First I lose one hour of sleep and next I am late for work. I even went to Burger King at 5am and thought it was 6am... Wasted one hour!

It also appears to cost us money. In 2010, Utah State University economist William F. Shughart II suggested that turning the clocks forward and backwards each year costs Americans $1.7 billion of lost opportunity cost each year. His calculations assumed that each person over the 18 spent about 10 minutes changing clocks instead of doing something else more productive.

It’s time to move clocks up one hour for daylight-saving time, which begins on Sunday, March 13, at 2 a.m.

I have 15 clocks, watches, cars, computers and cell phones to adjust every time change! Each year one of the clocks fall off the wall and break!

How much do you know about DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME?

