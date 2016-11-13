Letter to the Editor: About Those Anti-Trump Protests

Following Donald Trump’s election victory, the media is focused on stories about massive, violent, anti-Trump protests. They claimed ordinary Americans are angered and frightened over the future of America under a Trump presidency.

Is this true? No. Contrary to reports, many of these protests were carefully planned and orchestrated in advance, by ANSWER, a pro-communist organization / coalition. ANSWER ( Act Now to Stop War + Racism) was established in 2001 by Ramsey Clark’s International Action Center, whose members included Marxists.

Another organizer of these protests is a group called Socialists Alternative, which describes “ the global capitalists system as the root cause of poverty, discrimination, war and environmental destruction.

Sprinkled in among these agitators are unhappy Hillary fans, gullible college students and angry people in general. And where is Pres. Obama? Once again he fails to be a leader.

In short, what we are witnessing is fake, misleading and dangerous. This is a Saul Alinsky inspired movement. “ Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have."

Don’t be fooled or discouraged America. It is time to make our country great, safe, and secure again.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria