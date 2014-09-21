Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Additional Questions about Lompoc Swap Meet

By Ann Ruhge | September 21, 2014 | 12:45 p.m.


This is in reference to Ron Fink’s commentary about the Lompoc swap meet. I was on the City Council when we renegotiated the contract in 2010 and at that time there was supposed to be a monitoring process in effect.

I went to the swap meet Saturday and sent my questions to the city administrator and city hall. I served on the Old Town Market Committee since its beginning in 2000. We followed all the rules associated with putting on an event of this type — all of our vendors had city business licenses, the food vendors had certificates of compliance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and we made sure the areas we were using were cleaned up at the end of the market.

My questions to the city address these issues of licensing and health permits. I also want to know if the concessionaire is paying the owner of the adjacent lots for use of the space. It seems to me if the swap meet organizers want to continue, they should limit the vendors to those who have city business licenses, and the food vendors need to be inspected and approved by the county health department.

It is only a matter of time before someone gets sick because the food is not properly stored, heated and cleaned according to the regulations in place.

Ann Ruhge
Lompoc
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 