Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Aleppo Movie Review

By William Smithers | October 3, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

For all Americans who thrill at the murder and dismemberment of men, women and children who pose no threat to American lives or safety - murder committed by their government, their police or privately-organized groups – especially when the dead and maimed are of other countries, other religions, other skin colors: *

For all Americans who view the military, war-justified murder and dismemberment of innocent persons as a sort of football game to be applauded if winning 49-3 or to be ignored if losing:

For all Americans who wake up each morning feeling more alive and important knowing that their country has invaded and smashed another region:

For all Americans who can't be bothered to arouse in themselves active, vocal opposition to something dimly perceived as tyranny that has actually turned on them:

I recommend a look at “The White Helmets,” a documentary film depicting the dedicated, selfless activity of Syrian men and women who devote themselves to the rescue of men, women and children buried in the rubble of bombed Aleppo.

The film is available to all who have access to Netflix via Roku or similar means.

I will not try to describe what can only be understood and felt when seeing it.

The point not to be missed is that everything seen in “The White Helmets” - every event, every expressed feeling, every bodily portrayal - is daily occurring throughout Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and elsewhere in the Middle-East and is brought to us not only by the Syrian government, Russia and Isis, but by the United States, Britain, France and Australia.

Have a look at “The White Helmets.” Have a look in the mirror.

*“Confession Video: US Soldier Describes Thrill Kill of Innocent Afghans” (ABC News, Sept. 27, 2010)

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 