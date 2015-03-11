Letter to the Editor: Allopaths and Vaccines — A Dangerous Fusion?

According to Paul Thacker of Harvard Business Review, who served as U.S. Sen. Grassley's lead investigator from 2007 to 2010, doctors and medical groups routinely accept cash payments from the drug industry for speaking engagements, scientific papers and other medical propaganda designed to make drugs and medical devices appear safer and more effective than they actually are.

An investigation by National Public Radio, Consumer Reports and ProPublica found that in the three years prior to late 2010, transnational drug corporations settled cases totaling $7 billion for paying doctors to promote drugs.

In a foreword published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) for the book Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare, titled "Is the pharmaceutical industry like the mafia?" Richard Smith, former BMJ editor, demonstrates that the transnational pharmaceutical industry has "incentivized" doctors, academics, journals, professional and patient organizations, university departments, journalists, regulators and politicians.

In the past 30 days, with support from government “health officers” from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, local MDs and UCSB Student Health have publicly promoted vaccines more forcefully than usual, sometimes attempting to intimidate responsible Santa Barbara parents by promoting the thoroughly discredited (as applied to vaccines) concept of “herd immunity.”

Though some incorporate additional modalities into their practices, most MDs exclusively practice allopathic medicine, the use of pharmacologically active agents to treat or suppress symptoms.

These pharmaceuticals — used as directed — are responsible for three times more annual U.S. fatalities than traffic accidents. Of the estimated 400,000 annual preventable deaths in U.S. allopathic hospitals such as Cottage Children’s Hospital, 106,000 are the result of the administration of FDA-approved pharmaceutical drugs, according to Barbara Starfield MD, MPH, in "Is U.S. Health Really the Best in the World?"

If one chooses to rely on such practitioners for vaccine recommendations, one should be aware that:

(1) These practitioners often rely for vaccine knowledge on salespersons working on commission for the transnational corporations that manufacture these toxic cocktails. Up to 80 percent of these corporations, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, are criminal entities. Many have committed felonies related to fabricating efficacy studies and withholding safety information.

(2) Merck and other transnational drug corporations routinely threaten health practitioners who dare to question their drugs. Note this 2009 report from Australia, one of many such reports.

(3) As a result of these ongoing threats from the drug giants to their reputations and livelihoods, most practitioners, with very few exceptions, remain silent regarding concerns about vaccines or any other drugs presented to them. The article "Why Are Doctors Silent?" includes 42 statements (28 from MDs or Ph.D.s) illuminating this phenomenon, arranged in six categories, including:

• The Power of Indoctrination

• Denial — Refusing to Connect the Dots

• Professional Repercussions

The Merck MMR vaccine has been repeatedly shown to be fraudulent (Merck fabricated the efficacy studies), conferring nearly zero, if any, real world immunity, and thus spreading measles (most often in highly vaccinated populations) more than protecting against it.

The whooping cough (pertussis) vaccines, widely considered the most deadly currently in production, provide no protection against the new outbreaks of whooping cough, and are actually responsible for causing these more virulent (up to ten times more deadly) new strains.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines serve no purpose except to generate profit for the manufacturers. Gardasil (Merck) and Cervarix (GlaxoSmithKline) both cause Guillain-Barre syndrome, paralysis of the lower limbs, vaccine-induced multiple sclerosis, and vaccine-induced encephalitis.

Like the Merck MMR vaccine and many influenza vaccines, the Merck chickenpox vaccine uses a live virus; individuals vaccinated with a live virus vaccine can shed the virus for weeks and even months afterwards, infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Not only does the Merck vaccine spread chickenpox, but also shingles, a much more serious condition that results in three times as many deaths and five times the number of hospitalizations as chickenpox.

Regarding hepatitis B, the risk for most people of a serious vaccine reaction is up to 100 times greater than any risk from the condition itself. Of those who contract the disease, only 20 percent develop hepatitis B symptoms, of which 95 percent will fully recover with lifetime immunity.

Finally, the very aggressively marketed seasonal influenza vaccines constitute the biggest fraud of all. In 2001, only 18 U.S. influenza fatalities were confirmed. Yet, according to the government Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a passive system that is widely acknowledged to represent only 1 percent to 10 percent of actual incidents, influenza vaccines cause hundreds of annual cases of crippling Guillain Barre Syndrome (polio essentially, rebranded).

And so, just like the polio vaccine (see also here and here), vaccines for these conditions are fraudulent:

• Measles, mumps, rubella

• Whooping cough (pertussis)

• Human papillomavirus (HPV)

• Chickenpox

• Hepatitis B

• Influenza

Click any condition above to access more detailed information, the first five at Noozhawk.

Not many people are aware that, just as it does for nuclear power plant operators, the federal government protects drug manufacturers and health providers from liability for injuries and deaths caused by the vaccines they market and prescribe.

Justice must be sought fighting government attorneys for years via the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Nevertheless, from just one law firm, from May 2011 through November 2014, note this database of 222 successful cases of settlements for vaccine injuries and deaths:

Settlements range from $10,000 to $61 million. Most of the settlements are for Guillain Barre Syndrome (polio essentially, re-branded) caused by the nearly useless but heavily promoted annual influenza vaccines.

The largest settlement, $61 million (case no. 08-463V), was for the DTap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis [whooping cough]) vaccine.

If one suspects that one’s health provider is recommending fraudulent vaccines such as the six above, one might request that the practitioner complete and sign this form:

The three-page PDF includes a list of 33 ingredients that are commonly found in vaccines.

Also, though it may not be complete or conclusive, one can search this federal database in an attempt to determine to what extent one's health provider or health establishment is dependent on transnational pharmaceutical corporations for funding or largesse:

John Tieber

Santa Barbara