Letter to the Editor: Don’t Let America Be a Dumping Ground

Sadly, America has become a dumping ground under the Obama administration. Due to his open border, thousands of illegal minors with diseases have crossed the southern border and Secretary of State John Kerry warns of a new wave coming with new diseases.

Also frightening, the SouthCom commander, Marine Gen. John Kelly, says a “large percentage” of illegals captured trying to cross the southern border were from West Africa. Does this not increase the Ebola threat? Even ISIS has threatened to send infected terrorists via the southern border.

And what about people from the Middle East crossing our border? In the future, the United Nations plans to dump thousands of Syrian refugees on the United States and, according to the U.S. Border Patrol, 474 illegals from terrorism-linked countries have been captured along the border this year. Ten ISIS terrorists were captured along the Texas-Mexico border and, according to border agent Art Del Cueto, some have infiltrated the United States via the Arizona side.

America, it is time to say no. Close the border. say no to Middle East immigrants, and stop flights into our country from Ebola-stricken countries.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria