Letter to the Editor: America Facing Very Dangerous Times

By Don Thorn | November 3, 2015 | 7:30 a.m.

Islam has been at war with the rest of the world for l,400 years. And it is the most intolerant of all world religions, especially the virulent, Salafist version of Islam, according to Michael Savage. It is their way or the highway. (death) Even for moderate Muslims who won’t bow to the caliphate.

ISIS has declared war on America, just as the Pasha of Tripoli did when Thomas Jefferson took office. Americans have been captured and killed today, just as in 1800 by the Muslim Barbary pirates. Jefferson sent in the Marines, ending the war.

Unfortunately, today we have a dogmatic, academic, socialist president who was educated in an Islamic Indonesian madrasa, mentored by a black communist leader in Hawaii, and married by a black liberation theology preacher who wants God to damn America. What could ever go wrong?

Incredibly, but not surprisingly, President Barack Obama won’t face reality. He refuses to  mention or blame radical Islam or Muslims or acknowledge ISIS. Never mind that ISIS refers to the Islamic State.

America, today we are living in very dangerous times. Sadly, it will get worse. Civilization itself is under attack. Do we have the knowledge, the will or the leadership to defend it?

Why aren’t the clueless idiots running our country waging war against the unchecked rampage of ISIS, instead of waging war against American values? Where are our patriots and true leaders?

This is why the 2016 election is so important. We need to elect a president and leaders who love America and will  do what is best for the U.S.A. (nationalism) If we continue down the same path, our civilization is doomed.

Don Thorn
Carpinteria

