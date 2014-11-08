Letter to the Editor: America Has Spoken

On Tuesday, the American people dramatically repudiated the policies of President Barack Obama and his administration. The Republicans’ stunning victory put them in control of the House of Representatives by the largest margin since 1928, in control of numerous governorships, and in control of the Senate. (seven-plus seats)

It was a mandate to stop Obama and his destructive policies. Hopefully, Republicans, some common-sense Democrats and Libertarians will now get something done.

No longer will Harry Reid, D-Nev., the soon-to-be former Senate majority leader, act like an obstructionist and protect Obama. No longer will he table every bill the Republicans propose in the Senate. More than 300 bills were ignored by Reid in the past years.

Get to work, Republicans. Next year, start sending bills to the Senate and force Obama’s hand. Begin with the Keystone XL pipeline. America needs to see who the real Obama really is.

It is time to turn things around and to do what is best for America.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria