Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:17 am

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: America in Decline

By Diana and Don Thorn | April 23, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Pres. Obama promised to transform America.  Sadly, he has succeeded. Over the last 7 plus years, we have witnessed billion dollar deficits, a failing health system ( Obamacare), the " weaponization" of government agencies ( IRS-EPA-DOJ ) decline of American power world-wide, run-a-way redistribution policies and the rise of radicals groups. ( Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter)  All with Obama's blessings. The result, America is on edge and we are suffering socially, racially, and economically.

One dangerous change, not realized by many Americans is Obama's  " remake" or transformation of the military. Dozens of weapons have been cut, 1000s of troops have received pink slips, and many generals who disagree with Obama have been replaced.

His most egregious change, however, has been the destruction of the 200 year old culture of the US military.  His social experiment of  "multiculturalism and diversity" in the military is happening today. It is weakening the fabric of our military. Included: forced acceptance of open homosexuality, hostility toward Christianity, degradation of our troops ( ROTC cadets forced to wear red high heels) and lectures on "White privilege."  What will be next?

Sec. of the Navy, Democrat Ray Mabus is one of those spear-heading this radical mutation.  Mabus has weakened the military, broken the bonds of brotherhood and strongly supported the integration of women into all positions of the US Marine Corps, including combat. Does anyone really believe a 5 ft. 4 inch woman could succeed against a much stronger male? Not only did a Marine Corps study show male units performed better, but surveys of military women show 90% have no desire to serve in combat positions.

Wake-up, America. The evisceration of our military due to"multicultural and diversity " policies is extremely dangerous. Especially since China, Russia, N. Korea, Iran and other enemies are expanding their militaries and flexing their muscles.

Do Pres. Obama and Democrats even care about the safety and survival of America?

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

