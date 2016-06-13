Letter to the Editor: America Is at War with Islamic Terrorists

It is time for America to face reality and understand that we are at war with Islamic terrorists. They want to kill us and take over our country. They especially hate gays.

Sadly, we are losing this war. Why? Because of Barack Obama's policies, a main stream media that covers up the real threat, and the insane PC crowd that attacks people who are trying to defend us against this threat.

If, we are to survive as a free nation, we need to open our eyes and make major changes. THe first step is to elect leaders who will put America's interests and safety first, in November. The second step is to demand the truth about the risk we are facing.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria