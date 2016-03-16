Letter to the Editor: America Is Less Safe Under Barack Obama

Day after day, the Obama Administration continues to put Americans in more danger, especially relating to refugees.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Obama's Department of Health and Human Services is set to end the ban on people immigrating to the US with 3 exotic sexual diseases. ( chancroid, granuloma inguinale, and lymphogranuloma venereum ) All 3 diseases are infectious, found mostly in 3rd world countries and rare in America. Even more frightening, what about Middle East refugees raping women?

Since 1993, a clause in the Immigration and Nationality Act stated any alien whom HHS determines to have " a communicable disease of public health significance " shall not be admitted to the US. In 2009, Obama took HIV / AID from the list. Now these 3 diseases.

Sadly,Pres. Obama doesn't seem to care about the health of Americans, especially women. His goal, more refugees, more votes.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria