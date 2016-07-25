Letter to the Editor: America Suffering from Insanity

Rev. William Owens, president of the Coalition of African American Pastors, has it right:

" Obama and his administration have caused division in our nation and have fostered a lawless society. We have a president who has divided us as a nation with his political rhetoric. In America, gays are divided against the straight, rich against the poor, women against men, blacks against whites, Black Lives Matter against the police---which our own president promotes."

Even more frightening, Hillary Clinton will follow the same course of action. She supports Black Lives Matter, has falsely accused the police of systemic racism, and has promised as president she would expand Muslim migration by importing an additional 65,000 Syrian refugees into the US during a single fiscal year. Never mind that Islamic terrorism is on the rise world-wide, including the USA.

This is insanity. This is stupidity on steroids. Our country is under attack from within, and Pres. Obama and Hillary Clinton are leading the charge.

Wake-up America, before it is to late. Say no to the liars-in-chief and any politicians who support their views.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria