Letter to the Editor: America Today
By Don Thorn | August 6, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
America is in decline. There is corruption, lawlessness, and moral decay everywhere.
The political class doesn't care about the people, the media (MSM) doesn't care about the truth, Hollywood is the lap dog of the Democratic Party and Pres. Obama doesn't care about the Constitution.
Will "we the people" wake-up before it is too late, or are we watching the downfall of the greatest free nation in the world?
Don Thorn
Carpinteria
