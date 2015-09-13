Letter to the Editor: American Is Being Betrayed

Advice

Today we are witnessing the betrayal of America by a pro-Muslim president, a far-left Democratic Party, a spineless Republican Party and a corrupt, dishonest media. It is a disgrace.

Why are we allowing illegals to flood our southern border, an Iran deal that threatens America and the survival of Israel, the migration of Muslim refugees and immigrants who want to establish sharia law, sanctuary cities and states, and a phony climate change agenda spearheaded by our president, the pope and radical environmentalists?

How far America has fallen. When is enough, enough?

The good news is we can begin to reverse the damage by electing strong, pro-American leaders in 2016. Let’s make this a wave election.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria