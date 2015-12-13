Advice
Letter to the Editor: America’s Greatest Threat
By DIana Thorn | December 13, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.
What is the greatest threat to America? According to Daniel Greenfield at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, “Migration is the greatest threat to national security. It is not the weather, its terror.”
I agree with his assessment. What do you think, America?
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria
