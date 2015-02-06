Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:15 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Does President Obama Care About America?

By Diana Thorn | February 6, 2015 | 11:04 a.m.

Today, we have a president who lives in an alternative reality. He has a distorted view of the world that he acquired from his anti-colonial, Kenyan father.

According to Dinesch D'Souza, "Obama's anti-business, anti-energy, anti-defense, anti-freedom, anti-Christian — in short, anti-American mindset and policies are animated by deep-seated anti-colonial views, with America being the primary villain, along with Israel."

Is this true, and does President Obama care about America?

In order to evaluate these questions, we must look at his actions. For example, why won't he identify radical Islam as the greatest threat to the U.S. and the world? Why did he pull our soldiers out of Iraq, thereby leading to the emergence of ISIS, the most powerful, wealthy, dangerous, barbaric, radical Islamic group ever?

What about his open border policy? There has been an influx of illegal immigrants, drug cartel members, terrorists and sick people as a result of his actions (measles-TB).

Does Obama care about our military and by extension our national security? If so, why has he downsized and decimated our military? And why is he releasing or trading the most dangerous jihadists from Gitmo, who will kill our soldiers? Is it to carry out his fanatical agenda or to appease communist Cuba?

Furthermore, why is the president aiding and abetting our enemies, but not our allies? Clearly, he despises Israel and has sent officials to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu. But it is OK to help Iran get nuclear weapons today and send weapons to jihadists in Benghazi and later into Syria via Turkey, in the past.

Why is Obama hell-bent on destroying our economy with massive regulations, out-of-control taxes and out-of-orbit debt? Included in his actions are anti-energy policies, which are spearheaded by the Environmental Protection Agency and are targeting Alaska, energy development on federal land and the XL pipeline. Is his goal to create mayhem and bring down the whole system (capitalism)?

Finally, President Obama claims to be a Christian. If so, why hasn't he spoken up about the slaughter of Christians worldwide, especially in Iraq, and why did he recently compare Christianity to the radical Islamic group ISIS?

I ask you America, are these the actions of a president who is looking out for America/the free world? When you put all the pieces of the puzzle together, does it not show a pattern of a president inflicting his anger against his own country?

Why are we allowing this to happen, and what will America look like in two years? Who will stop his destruction and chaos?

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

