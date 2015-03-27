Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Was Release of Top-Secret Document an Act of Revenge?

By Diana Thorn | March 27, 2015 | 10:23 p.m.

The Pentagon recently declassified a document that was once labeled "top secret."

An article in the Jewish Daily Forward, a liberal U.S.-based newspaper, by Israeli investigative journalist Michael Karpin details the report: "In early February, the Pentagon declassified a 386-page report from 1987, exposing for the first time ever the actual depth of top-secret military cooperation between the United States and Israel — including, amazingly, information about Israel's unacknowledged nuclear program." He goes on to express his astonishment: "I have never seen an official American document disclosing such extensive revelation on subjects that until now, were regarded by both administrations as unspeakable secrets."

Many are asking, what were the motivations of the Obama administration? According to the Israel National News, "The Pentagon declassified sections covering Israel's nuclear program, but kept sections on European NATO allies classified, with those sections blacked out."

The timing of the release is suspect also. It happened during a time of heightened tension between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It has also been reported that it was released following a Freedom of Information Act application three years ago by Grant Smith, who heads a radical anti-Israel group. How convenient.

I ask you America, is President Obama continuing his "jihad" against Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel? Was the release of this top-secret document politically motivated, and was it an act of revenge? And where is the outcry, especially among Jewish Americans?

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

