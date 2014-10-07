Letter to the Editor: An Odd Fact About the Campaign to Defeat Measure P

As you all know, Measure P is about the extraction of oil and gas — mostly oil. If passed, Measure P would outlaw the future permitting of the “well-stimulation treatments” commonly known as steam injection, acidization and fracking, all of which use massive amounts of water amid our ever-worsening drought.

Not only do these techniques use massive amounts of water, they threaten nearby aquifers with virtually permanent contamination — very bad news for anyone who draws on nearby aquifers via backyard wells or the local water utility.

Also, our massive use of fossil fuels over the past 150 years has been causing climate change. This means that if we don’t want to make our shifting planetary climate even more unpredictable, we need to keep roughly 80 percent of known fossil fuel reserves in the ground. Scientists are telling us this. Please look this number up!

OK, the odd fact: There less than 450,000 people living in Santa Barbara County. We are being told that the No on P campaign has about $2 million in the bank, or roughly 20 times what the yes campaign has gathered. This means that as of now, roughly $5 has been spent to convince you (the reader!) to vote no on Measure P.

Let me repeat: In order to sway county voters, the No on P campaign will be spending more than $5 per resident to affect what we are thinking when we hear Measure P. That is just through September; you can be sure that Californians for Energy Independence (Chevron, WSPA, Big Oil) will continue to pour money into the No on P campaign in October.

Luckily for us, in elections people are still more important than money. We know that protecting our local water supply and air quality is more important than protecting a few dozen companies. Vote yes on Measure P, because people are more important than profits.

Arlo Bender-Simon

Students Against Fracking

Isla Vista resident