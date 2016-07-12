Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:16 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: An Open Letter to Congress

By Joan Hartmann | July 12, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

The Honorable Rob Bishop, Chairman
The Honorable Raul Grijalva, Ranking Minority Member
House Committee on Natural Resources

The Honorable Don Young, Chairman
The Honorable Dr. Raul Ruiz, Ranking Minority Member
Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs                                              

Dear Chairmen and Ranking Minority Members:

Re: H.R. 1157

I am writing to ask that you defer consideration of H.R. 1157 in order to honor the process that the Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs urged the County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to undertake during the Subcommittee hearings on June 17, 2015.

Santa Barbara County, the Tribe and the local community have all invested a great deal of time and resources pursuing discussions as the Subcommittee recommended. At the urging of the Subcommittee, our County and the Tribe have met at eight public hearings from September 2015 through March 15, 2016, to negotiate a mutually beneficial agreement similar to those adopted by other California counties.

Significant effort and progress has been invested at the local level.  Please do not short-circuit the very process that the Subcommittee itself put in motion and that the parties have been pursuing in good faith.

The parties paused the process to allow their legal counsel to craft language on the waiver of sovereign immunity.  This will ensure that the final terms of a settlement are enforceable. Then, discussions are supposed to resume.  A new Tribal Chairman was recently elected, which also bodes well for the future discussions.

It is far better to resolve these issues at the local level with the parties and the community working through the various possibilities and together figuring out how to reconcile different interests.  Please allow those who must live with the results to develop a solution rather than imposing a decision from far away and from the top down.

Respectfully,

Joan Hartmann
Candidate for Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 