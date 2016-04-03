Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Angry Republican Party On Verge of Decimation at Ballot Box

By William Smithers | April 3, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

Donald Trump supporters have at last achieved their cherished front and center status in United States political and entertainment news.

The older, less-educated, white male racists that make up a large part of his constituency thrill to his apparent success as Republican Party presidential nominee. But it now appears almost certain that that political party will be decimated whether Trump achieves the nomination or not.

Though some Republicans actually believe that Trump can beat any Democrat in the general election, many knowledgeable Republican Party operatives have already conceded that their opponents will have another term in the White House, and hope merely to limit the damage.

Official Republican Party soul-searching after Obama's thumping of Mitt Romney concluded that, to achieve more substantial support from the American people, the party would have to make enhanced efforts to appeal to women, younger people, and minorities. Instead, the mass of Republicans, in congress or out, have devoted themselves to denigrating these. Republicans' foaming-at-the-mouth hatred of a black president, whatever his policies may be; of the voting rights of minorities; of immigrants in general and of the health and safety of women with regard to abortion rights - all these - have trashed their own assessment of what they must do to win over Americans, at least as far the the presidency in concerned.

Loss of congressional seats should Trump be the Republican presidential candidate is of great concern to others in his party, though states' gerrymandering of congressional districts may limit or obviate this possibility.

As Republicans prepare to present a representative of their values and beliefs to the American people for consideration as the nation's leader, we see in several of their candidates' support  the kind of mass anger at - even unreasoning hatred of  - the less powerful, as though these were responsible for the social, economic and political inequalities the country faces. We have seen the results of this behavior in other countries in other decades.

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 