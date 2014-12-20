Letter to the Editor: Another Bad Deal

President Barack Obama recently stated, “Today the United States of America is changing its relationship with the people of Cuba.”

However, is that true? Simply put, Obama made a bad deal with the communist, dictatorial Castros. There is no democratically elected government in Cuba and the Cuban people have no say in how they live or are governed.

Our imperial president wants to economically bail out a country whose leaders are pals with Marxists and Islamic terrorists. And to make things even worse, our military is concerned Obama will make a deal with the Castros to close Gitmo, thereby releasing the most dangerous jihadists to kill again.

Once again, Barack Obama has put the interests, safety and welfare of Americans second. Why are we letting him get by with this tyranny? Will our Republic survive under two more years of his control?

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria